Concordia Stingers Men’s Hockey Recruits Brendan Hamelin and Charlie Roy

Two Terrebonne Cobras Players Bring New Depth To Concordia’s Rookie Class

Concordia’s men’s hockey team adds winger Brendan Hamelin and defender Charlie Roy of the Terrebonne Cobras to their roster. File Photo Harrison-Milo Rahajason

Quiet for several weeks after the end of their season, the Stingers began to announce which players will make up their rookie class for the 2018-2019 season.

A day after bringing in Hugo Roy from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Concordia reached into the junior AAA ranks, bringing in two players from the Terrebonne Cobras.

Up front, the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League’s MVP and leading scorer will be a strong addition to the maroon and gold. Brendan Hamelin spent three seasons in the QMJHL with a modest production of just 29 goals and 63 points in 156 games. He then exploded last season in the QJAAAHL with 122 points in just 48 games.

The six feet tall winger found the back of the net 36 times with the cobras thanks to a dangerous wrist shot that should be an asset for head coach Marc-Andre Elemént’s offense.

The Stingers also added to their defense with Hamelin’s teammate, Charlie Roy. A small but effective defender Roy spent almost 200 games in the QMJHL, making it to the President’s Cup finals in 2017.

With Terrebonne, Roy scored at over a point per game pace with 29 points in 26 games. Despite this, his role with the Stingers looks to play to his defensive strengths. Expect a strong shot blocking and one-on-one shutdown presence from the 5 feet 9 inches tall defender.

