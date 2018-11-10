Concordia 6, Ryerson 4: A Newfound Confidence

Men’s Hockey Hand Previously Undefeated Rams Their First Loss

The Stingers total goals for the season jumped from 5 to 16 over the weekend. Photo Daren zomerman.

Something looked different for the Stingers this weekend.

It wasn’t just the scoring (11 goals in two games vs just five in the three before). The team looked more poised, capable, and dangerous in their two wins against York and Ryerson.

Part of it came from rookies starting to feel more at home and gel. More importantly, rookies and veterans alike found the confidence in their game, and it showed.

“With the beginning of the season and the first [game that we lost] against [Royal Military College] maybe our confidence wasn’t that high but with these two wins this weekend, I think it’s going to help us a lot,” said forward Charles-Eric Légaré.

That first game was a 2-1 loss to a team that missed the playoffs last season. It was a loss that was unexpected for a team coming off a run to nationals.

The team playing against the undefeated Ryerson Rams didn’t look like the same one that lost to RMC.

Powerplays were clicking, the team moved the puck quickly, and was capitalizing on scoring chances. They had just come off a win against a team that was a win away from the 2018 national championship tournament the night before.

After finding their offensive touch against York, beating a team that yet to lose was the perfect finish to a weekend that gave the Stingers a major boost in morale.

“It’s fun to ruin their party. A little longer bus ride home for them. We only play them every two years so may as well win,” said Stingers defender Carl Neill, all smiles after the win.

A big reason for the newfound confidence and offensive output was the powerplay that Neill quarterbacks. The new attitude and belief in their skill has the Stingers looking poised and loose — and it’s certainly working when it comes to producing on the man advantage as the Stingers did four times against the Rams.

“The guys are getting looser and they’re putting it in. they’re throwing pucks and crashing the net and it’s working,” said Stingers forward Francis Brunelle.

Concordia’s early trouble certainly looked like it was making their players grip their sticks a little tightly before this pair of games. Stress and frustration are a recipe for disaster and missed chances in hockey.

Any signs of those difficulties certainly weren’t present for the Stingers rookie top line centre Hugo Roy though.

Roy is currently leading the team in goals with five in just five career U sports games. He’s quickly gelled with linemates Philippe Hudon and Philippe Sanche to create a scoring threat that teams have to plan around.

Roy’s coach had high praise for the rookie’s four goal weekend and overall game.

“He’s so coachable. He’s doing everything right,” said Marc-André Élement.

Roy is part of a large rookie class that started to find their way in the league. It’s something the team had reason to be nervous about going into the season about but the sizeable group has certainly put any doubts within the team to rest.

“It was a bit of a question mark [before the season] but they answered the bell. It’s good to see,” said Neill.

It’s certainly good news that Roy and his fellow rookies have had such an impact early as injuries have forced them to play an expanded role at times this season. It’s what the team saw early against Ryerson and felt extra happy to overcome.

“We were facing a lot of adversity. Two forwards went down after the first so we had to play three lines. We had a really, really good weekend,” said Élement.

The coach was happy to see his rookies score four goals including a shorthanded marker by Zachary Zorn for his first U Sports goal as well as the game-winning goal by Roy.

With this newfound production and sense of confidence, the Stingers head on the road next weekend for matches against Western University and University of Toronto.

