Caroline Ouellette Named Interim Head Coach of Stingers Women’s Hockey Team

Julie Chu Steps Away from Team for Maternity Leave

Ouellette and Chu have been working together for several years already. Photo Caroline Marsh

The Stingers announced Tuesday that Caroline Ouellette will be stepping in as interim head coach of the women’s hockey team, while Julie Chu is on maternity leave following the birth of her daughter in May.

A native of Montreal, Ouellette has been working with the team for a few years, splitting her time between the Stingers and duties with the women’s national team.

“I love working with this team, it’s a great family and there’s great staff that really cares,” she told Stingers.ca. “It is a pleasure for me to devote myself full-time in a coaching role.”

Ouellette starred for the national team for 20 years, captaining them on several occasions and leading Canada to four Olympic gold medals. Her tally of 242 points in 220 games with Canada puts her at third all-time in the national team’s history.

She most recently featured for the Montreal Canadiennes, helping them win four Clarkson Cup championships.

“Our program is one of the top in the country and I know Caroline will keep its high standards and help the team move forward,” said Concordia director of recreation and athletics D’Arcy Ryan.

Ouellette will have big shoes to fill, as she temporarily takes over for last season’s RSEQ Coach of the Year. Chu led the Stingers to an impressive 15-3-2 record, including a run that saw them hold the number one spot in the U Sports rankings for 14 consecutive weeks.

While no decision has been made on the return of Stingers sports in the fall, Ouellette and her team continue to train and prepare themselves for the potential of a regular season.

