Stingers 3, Carabins 0: Concordia women’s hockey puts on foot in the final

Cross-town rivals no match for Concordia’s high-octane offence

SportsPhoto EssayCaroline Marsh — Published March 4, 2022 | Updated March 5, 2022 at 11:19am 0 minutes

The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh
