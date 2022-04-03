Stingers 3, Carabins 0: Concordia women’s hockey puts on foot in the final Cross-town rivals no match for Concordia’s high-octane offence SportsPhoto EssayCaroline Marsh — Published March 4, 2022 | Updated March 5, 2022 at 11:19am 0 minutes The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh The Stingers women’s hockey team is one win away from exacting revenge against the rivals that shocked them last season and booking their spot in the RSEQ finals. Photo Caroline Marsh