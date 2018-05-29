Blainville 2, Mont-Royal Outremont 1: Griffons Can’t Hold on as They Fall to Blainville

“Papouche” Nets Two to Down Griffons

The Club Soccer Mont-Royal Outremont Griffons fell in the final moments of the second half to Association de Soccer de Blainville. Courtesy Audrey Magny

The Club Soccer Mont-Royal Outremont Griffons were left stunned by Association de Soccer de Blainville on Sunday night. The visitors reaped the rewards, sending the Griffons home empty handed and remaining undefeated on the season, sitting at the top of the The Première Ligue de soccer du Québec

A last minute goal from Pierre Rudolph “Papouche” Mayard—his second of the game—devastated the Griffon’s as they watched their opponents gather in celebration in a 2-1 victory. CS MRO would be left frustrated after nearly holding Blainville to a one-all draw.

CS MRO managed to keep the game level at 0-0 after the first half. The Griffons’ defensive performance was resilient, winning tackles in key areas on the field to prevent any offensive threat by Blainville. Despite both goals coming as a result of defensive mishaps, it was the Griffons’ lack of attacking pressure that proved to be their downfall.

Although they managed to tie the game mid way through the second half after Andersen Bulens sent a backheel pass to put Filipe Costa de Souza through on goal, the Griffon’s found it difficult to get past Blainville’s pressing midfield.

Despite turning up the pressure in the second half, the Griffons failed to put their stamp on the game. Both head coach Luc Brutus and defender Stephen Meterissian felt the Griffons deserved the draw, and were left frustrated after the result.

The Griffons look for redemption as they pay visit to Football Club Lanaudière next Saturday.

