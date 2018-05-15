New-Look Griffons Down CS St-Hubert in Home Opener

Team “Still Forming” as 2018 Season is Underway

Some new faces came out to play to help the CS MRO Griffons to a win over CS St-Hubert Sunday, starting the season off on the right foot. File Photo Alexander Perez

The Club de soccer Mont-Royal Outremont Griffons earned their first points of the Première Ligue de soccer du Québec season after defeating CS St-Hubert on home soil. Their victory came thanks to some help from a few new faces on the team.

Two out of the three goals scored by the Griffons on Sunday night came with the help of their new signings. Defender Louis Philippe Campagna—last game’s man of the match—was on the end of two goals, while midfielder Billal Qsiyer assisted one from a free kick.

Qsiyer and Campagna are among the 12 new arrivals to the Griffons 26 player roster. Among them is defender Julien Obriot.

Obriot might not have been on the score sheet last game, but head coach Luc Brutus tipped his hat to the France native for putting in a “very, very good” performance. Placed at midfield in last games loss to FC Gatineau, Obriot was put back on defense as a full-back versus St-Hubert and was arguably the Griffons biggest threat on offence in the first half.

“We put him back in his natural position and we saw that he played a really strong game. It’s positive for us and it’s a big acquisition for us,” said Brutus.

After the first match against Gatineau, Obriot said the team wanted to show their quality coming into their home-opener.

“I’m happy that today we played as a team and we fought together to get the ball back,” said Obriot. “Today is really positive because we [allowed] no goals and we marked three so it’s a very good moment […] I think we had a perfect match today.”

Brutus highlighted that one of the reasons for Obriot’s arrival to the club was his ability to win one on one duels for the ball. Brutus added that he is looking for more stability from the team on defence, while also hinting at adopting a counter attacking approach to games.

“Defence first,” said Brutus. “Then [we have to] make sure that when we have the ball we can be lethal, we can be dangerous, going forward. So that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Although none of CS MRO’s starting forwards were on the scoresheet, it didn’t seem to phase Brutus. He stated that he has “no doubt” his forwards will start firing.

“We need goals from everybody this year,” added Brutus.

While the Griffons came away with the victory, Brutus admitted that, with all the new acquisitions, they are still in the process of forming a more coherent team.

“We only played four or five exhibition games, it’s not enough to get everybody in,” said Brutus. “It’s just a question of making sure everyone is on the same level [and] on the same page.”

Brutus added that the team has struggled with injuries; the players, such as midfielder Sean Rosa, are set to make their way back into the team.

“It takes time to get the team settled, we’ll be there in a few week. We’ll be very sharp,” said Brutus.

