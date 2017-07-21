Support Some Local Music at This Year’s Osheaga

A Little Preview of Osheaga 2017

Osheaga has become one of Montreal’s signature summer events in the past ten years. File Photo Shaun Michaud

As usual, Osheaga is bringing in some big names to Montreal this summer starting Friday August 4.

Lorde is on the roster this year. The 20-year-old New Zealand artist released her critically acclaimed sophomore album, Melodrama, a couple months ago.

The Weeknd will be also at Osheaga in the middle of his Starboy tour. And then there’s Muse, that band who came out with “Time is Running Out” back in 2003.

If you go through the lineup, you’ll recognize many more names, and some not-so-familiar ones.

The further down the list you go, the more obscure and unfamiliar the band names become. But some of those obscure names are relatively new local acts. If that’s something you care about, then go check them out.

Friday, Aug. 4

Vulvets have you doing the twist to some 60s surfer rock tunes on the first day of this music festival. You can also groove to Geoffroy, an electronic alt-pop artist with the vocals of Yannis Philippakis from Foals. Samito is guaranteed to make you shake to some afro-acoustic electronic music.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Men I Trust isn’t a Montreal based band, but they’re still from icitte. The Quebec City group will soothe you with some dreamy, electronic, neo soul sounds.

Heat released their debut album, Overnight in January, is providing the post-punk tunes.

Sunday, Aug. 6

The folk-pop artist Rosie Valland will be pouring her heart out early in the day.

Although they aren’t really new, you can hit up Shash’u and Tommy Kruise for some electronic and hip-hop beats.

Take a Walk on the Cheaper Side

Not everyone can spend the money for a day pass at Osheaga.

Chill. You can go to Divan Orange (4234 St. Laurent Boul.) for official Osheaga pre and after-parties.

Thursday, Aug. 3: Veteran acts Lakes of Canada, LPGringas and Bad Uncle will have you wishing it was still 2012. $10 plus fees. $12 at the door.

Friday, Aug. 4: Definitely go see Men I Trust and Choses Sauvages to dance to some neo soul, funk, disco and electronic music. $10 plus fees. $12 at the door.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Liana Bureau and the German-born Bibi Bourelly will supply the R&B vocals. A quick word about Bourelly: she helped write Rihanna’s song “Bitch Better Have My Money.” $15 plus fees. $20 at the door.

Osheaga // August 4-6 // Parc Jean Drapeau

