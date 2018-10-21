16 Stingers Named To RSEQ All-Star Teams

Stingers Rugby, Soccer, and Football Well Represented in Their Division

A total of 16 Stingers athletes have been named to their sports’ respective all-star teams. File Photo Tristan D’Amours

As the second half of the fall semester begins and the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec playoff action picks up for soccer, rugby, and football, all-star teams have officially been finalized.

Some Concordia teams were left without much to celebrate this season, after posting losing records, but every eligible team aside from men’s soccer has at least one all-star representative.

After their second straight undefeated regular season, men’s rugby team lead the way is the with 11 players named in both the first or second RSEQ all-star teams.

Stephen Martinez, Julian Alexander, Eliott Goussanou, Lucas Hotton, Jackson Marquardt, last season’s MVP Charles Debove, and Thomas Goetz were all named to the first all-star team.

The Stingers’ second team representatives are Dylan Macdonald, Jerome Levesque, Michael Laplaine-Pereira, and Jonathan Banks.

Under rookie head coach Jocelyn Barrieau, the women’s side also earned several rugby all-star nods. Fourth-year player, Lia Hoyte, was named to both the first all-star team for the RSEQ and the second all-Canadian team. Rookie Jasmine Baxter and second year Shawna Brayton were named to the second all-star team after sharing the team lead in scoring with 39 points each.

Stingers Football

Failing to make the playoffs after finishing 2-6, Stingers football have some bright spots in two strong all-stars. Offensive tackle, Maurice Simba and wide receiver Jarryd Taylor were named all-stars.

Simba, a fourth year Stinger and CFL draft eligible player, was an all-star and second team all-Canadian last season. He was also named to the 2018 East-West Bowl.

Taylor led the RSEQ in total yards with 527 over eight games.

Finally, the women’s soccer team’s Chama Sedki was named to the RSEQ’s second all-star team. Her six points over 14 games were tied for the team lead this season. Sedki was named Stingers game MVP six times this fall and was named to the second all-star team last year.

