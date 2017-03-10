Women’s Soccer: Mid-Season Review

Impressive Stingers Look to Solidify Playoff Spot

Follow @dasalexperez

The Stingers currently sit in fourth, and in a playoff spot heading into the last 6 games of the season. Photo Alexander Perez

With six games left to play, the Concordia Stingers women’s soccer team are feeling optimistic entering the backend of the season. The Stingers have failed to make the playoffs since 2005, a hex they’re intent on breaking.

The team took on a different attitude this year, and it’s no secret that they’ve been impressive so far. From their defence to attack, the Stingers have put in consistent displays.

“I think we have a good first half [of the season],” said Stinger forward Sarah Humes. “We ended on a high note and I think that’s something we’re gonna feed off for the rest of the season.”

Concordia currently sits in fourth place and in a playoff spot, with nine point—two point below the McGill Martlets, and just one above l’Université de Sherbrooke Vert & Or and Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières Patriotes, respectively.

With a 2-3-3 record, Humes admitted that two out of the three draws this season could’ve been wins. She added the team isn’t totally pleased with their place in the standing, but said they’re happy to be holding onto a playoff spot.

“We’re generating chances, we’re just not burying them in a timely manner […] It’s just that little bit of extra quality in the key moment that make a difference,” added Stingers head coach Jorge Sanchez.

The Stingers haven’t had a potent offence in a long time. Although the team still struggles to find the back of the net at times, Humes is a proven outlet up front for the team to exploit.

“I like having the responsibility,” said Humes. “We have so any players in the midfield that could send such good [passes] that we just need to run on and it’s our job to finish it.

One midfielder Humes enjoys playing with is Chama Sedki. Both Humes and Sedki have developed an unspoken chemistry on the field, with the two regularly linking up during games. Humes also praised Sedki’s unpredictability on the ball as an advantage over opposition teams.

“It’s really nice because everybody is starting to understand what [Sedki’s] going to do,” said Humes. “It really helps knowing what I think she’s gonna do on the ball, and I can make the same run that she’s thinking off.”

Sanchez praised the team’s dynamic over the course of the season. Having a core group of veteran players has proven to be a key component to the team’s function, both on and off the field.

“You see it in practices, and the players aren’t afraid to call each other out when there’s a mistake, and they’ll talk about solutions on the field,” said Sanchez.

Stinger midfielder Laura Lamontagne called on the team to push through in unity.

“No matter what happens, if we have a negative result we have to be able to push through it together as a team,” she said.

With l’Université de Laval Rouge et Or and Université de Montréal Carabins occupying first and second place respectively, Sanchez is adamant on finishing in third place.

“We’ve played a decent brand for the most part. It’s just figuring out who we were as a team,” said Sanchez. “[…] it’s all about execution.”

The Stingers will face-off against L’Université du Québec à Montréal Citadins Friday night at Stade Saputo.

“[We have to come off] the break with a positive result and continue the momentum that we had before the break,” said Sanchez.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.