Weekly Fringe: Of Markets, Meandering, and Open-Mics

Reading Week or No, There’s Plenty Going on in the City!

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

Bake pastries, belt out country bangers, and stuff as many books as humanly possible into your bag, its weekly fringe!

Monday, Oct. 10. Meander through Montreal’s parks

Wind down the long weekend with a lazy stroll. The fall foliage will be gone too soon, so make sure you spend time under the canopies of parks like Mont-Royal, Parc Jarry, Jeanne Mance Park and Parc La Fontaine!

Tuesday, Oct. 11. English Mega Party Tupperware - Pastries

There is a free workshop for crafting pastries by Bureau Tupperware Les Diamants. Held simultaneously in person and over Zoom, the event starts at 8 p.m., and registration enters you into a draw! More info here.

Wednesday, Oct. 12. Concordia Epic Used Book Giveaway

For an admission fee of $2, Concordia students can fill any bag of theirs with up to 20 books at this used book fair. Held in Concordia’s Library Building atrium, doors are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and anyone carrying a Concordia student I.D. can participate.

Thursday, Oct. 13. Queer/Feminist Open Mic Night at Le Oui Spot

Starting at 8 p.m., Le Oui Spot will be hosting its first ever open mic night. A $10 admission fee opens the door to a night of queer and feminist comedy and storytelling. Performance slots are still available for those interested in registering!

Friday, Oct. 14. Country Night at Diving Bell Social Club

Saddle up for this spurring night of country bangers and karaoke! Held at The Diving Bell Social Club, doors open at 8:30 p.m. with early bird tickets selling for $10 and regular admission for $15.

Saturday, Oct. 15. Grand Bazaar d'Automne

The first edition of this mega garage sale will hit The Plateau at 11 a.m. and feature every type of good you can think of. Participants are encouraged to sell school supplies, halloween decorations, clothing and toys, in what organizers promote as ethical consumption. Where?

Sunday, Oct. 16. Le Frigo Vert Queer Open Mic Fundraiser

Concordia’s own Le Frigo Vert will be hosting performers of all kinds for a night of music, poetry, comedy and stories. Though the event is free, participants are encouraged to donate to the Native Women’s Shelter. Doors open at 7.p.m..