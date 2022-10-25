Weekly Fringe: Countdown to Halloween

Celebrate Spooky Season With Beasts, Breakfasts, and Backxwash

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

One week left until Halloween! I hope you have your costume sorted out by now, you’ll be needing it for the next seven days.

Tuesday, Oct. 25. Fashion Revolution McGill: Costume Donation

This McGill club is encouraging students to donate their past halloween costumes! Hosted at the McConnell Engineering Building, anyone interested can drop off costumes until 4:30 p.m..

Wednesday, Oct. 26. Socktober Pancake Breakfast

Stick around McGill for a pancake breakfast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Education building. $5 for three pancakes, $8 for six! All proceeds will go towards the Socktober initiative, which seeks to supply new socks and funds for Mobilizing for Milton Parc.

Thursday, Oct. 27. House Of Sins: Halloween Rave

BLCKRVR PRODUCTIONS will be hosting a Halloween-themed rave at Le Skills with artists Weska Carlo Lio and Nathan Barato. Doors open at 9 p.m., tickets can be found here.

Friday, Oct. 28. Backxwash Album Launch Concert

New tracks from Montreal’s own hip hop queen will be premiered at the album launch concert for HIS HAPPINESS SHALL COME FIRST EVEN THOUGH WE ARE SUFFERING. Hosted at Le Monastère, $20 door tickets are a steal to witness this spooky show!

Saturday, Oct 29. Beasts & Beauties Halloween Party Second Edition

Montreal’s biggest queer/trans BIPOC party is back for its second edition! Twenty-dollar tickets open the doors to a night full of DJs that will last until 3 a.m.. More info here.

Sunday, Oct 30. ​​Cafe Cleopatra: Halloween Karaoke Comedy Party

Montreal's best comedians will gather for a terrifying night of music and laughs! All comedians performing are also required to sing a song, and the floor will open for all to partake in karaoke until midnight.

Monday, Oct. 31. Le Frigo Vert’s Halloween Party

Who cares if Halloween’s on a Monday? Cap off October with LFV’s annual Halloween party lasting from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Make sure to come in costume since there’ll be a prize for finest attire!