Weekly Fringe: Beats, Berets, and Book Fairs

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

November is the best month of the year. Everyone fawns over October, but it's just fall’s opening act. Blustery days, black cats, breaking out gloves, these are the things that warm my soul. Kick off trench coat season right with these exhilarating evenings.

Tuesday, Nov. 1. Theatre at the Bell: A Lively Evening of Two One-Act Plays

The Diving Bell Social Club will host an evening of laughs with these two biting performances. “Felt Cute (Might Delete Later)” and “Down Boy!”—premiering at Toronto Fringe and Montreal Fringe respectively—still sink their teeth into social media and internet celebrities. Doors at 7 p.m., tickets $18.00.

Wednesday, Nov. 2. mRb Fall 2022 Issue Launch

Montreal Review of Books will launch its fall issue at URSA mtl at 6:30 p.m.. Featured authors will conduct readings at the event, including Toula Drimonis, Neil Smith, and Concordia’s own creative writing professor Alexei Perry Cox! The launch is free and open to the public.

Thursday, Nov. 3. ​​Three Kings Loot Inc. DIGIMON STORE CHAMPIONSHIP

Think YOU have what it takes to crush Montreal’s best Digimon players? Victors of this open tournament will earn a slot in the championships! Entry fee for those bold enough is $15, doors at 6:30 p.m..

Friday, Nov. 4. Concordia Holiday Book Fair

The McConnell Building Atrium will play host to yet another fantastic feast for literature lovers. Discover all manner of local works from McGill-Queen’s University Press, Paragraphe Bookstore, Véhicule Press and more! Kids can also curl up in the pillow-strewn book nook while you shop. Runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Saturday, Nov. 5. Throw! Poetry SLAM

Le Basement will host its monthly poetry slam for all to attend at 9 p.m.. Finger-snapping, hidden judges, berets galore, this is the type of slam to attend if you’ve never been to one before. Poets should sign up in advance, but there may be performance slots at the door.

Sunday, Nov. 6. AfroQueb: Pink Sunset Sunday

Sunset Resto-Bar will hold a soiree of Afrobeat vibes from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. DJ KAAZ and DJ AKUZI will be spinning their best sets, so make sure to reserve your spot in advance.

Monday, Nov. 7. Geometries of pitch and time in music

Carol Lynne Krumhansl, Professor of Psychology at Cornell University, will be delivering a lecture on the “seemingly natural affinities between music and geometry.” Held at the Tanna Schulich Hall, the talk will start at 4.p.m..