Weekend at Danny’s

Danny Brown Kicks in the Door of Corona Theatre on Last Stop of Tour

If it wasn’t for his instantly recognizable smile, you wouldn’t have noticed Danny Brown’s entrance onto the Corona Theatre stage Tuesday night.

The Detroit-born rapper inconspicuously made his way onto the stage with portions of the crowd realizing it on their own time. No music and no announcer.

Without knowing any better, one could have assumed he was a stage technician or a crew member up until the moment his unmistakable high-pitched and nasally voice echoed throughout the venue, causing the building to erupt into chaos.

Brown, who only released his debut album at the age of 29, closed out the North American leg of his uknowhatimsayin¿ tour following the release of the critically acclaimed and eponymous album.

“What the fuck is good Montreal.”

Brown’s first crowd interaction came before any music was played and that was very much the theme of the night, but it didn’t start with him.

Opening act Ashnikko played a 20-minute set, teasing and flirting with the crowd between, during, and after every song.

With songs about the joys of oral sex and Halloween, cussing out the audience, as well as her high pitched voice, the performance gave off a very Harley Quinn vibe and it was completely entrancing.

“No means no. Kill all the rapists, fuck the patriarchy.”

Those words from Ashnikko made everyone erupt into cheers as she led into her final song on the rules of consent—and how she would be more than happy to beat the shit out of you if you happen to forget them.

But back to the main act. One of Brown’s biggest strengths is making you feel at home despite the cacophony of raging mosh pits all around you. No matter how wild the show got, it always felt like you and Danny were just hanging out and jamming.

Despite the strobe lights, the packed floor, and the noise from the crowd occasionally drowning out the lyrics, there was a certain intimacy to the show that exhibits just how easily Brown can connect with his crowd.

That only became more evident when, towards the end of the show, Brown decided to have a seat and just chat. He has more up his sleeve than just being a talented musician. His charming an eccentric personality landed him his own TV show on Vice, Danny’s House.

“Shit, man, chill—I’m trying to do motherfucking stand-up comedy here,” said Brown when the fans started cheering for more music.

Brown went on to joke about how much fun Canada and Australia are, despite the fact that he’s unable to go for pleasure and only gets to visit when he’s on tour.

One of the funniest moments of the evening came during Danny’s comedy bit. A fan who had been waving a DVD copy of the film Weekend at Bernie’s along with a pen finally got his wish.

“Do you know how distracting it is when a mothafucka trying to rap and he got this Weekend at Bernie’s flying in his face,” said Brown. “You still know imma sign that shit though.”

That simple exchange summarizes the Danny Brown experience perfectly. Wild, zanny, and filled with absolute ruckus. But also warm, inviting, and impossibly enjoyable.

