The Fringe Calendar: “Come Get Your Dance On”

Hot Pick of the Week: Saturday Night Discoño Party

There are no shortages of distractions in this week’s fringe cal. If you want to escape the end of semester hell, I’ve got you covered. Here’s what’s good in the city:

Wednesday, Nov. 20

The Notre-Dame-de-Grâce art space Métèque is hosting a 5 à 7 vernissage celebrating their show g-ART-bage. Over 20 artists made art from garbage, and will present their work until Dec. 13.

Thursday, Nov. 21

After their five-year anniversary hoopla in October, Le Cypher is back to business with their weekly jam session. Listen to Le Cypher’s founder Vincent Stephen-Ong and “come get your dance on, come get your drink on” at the Bootlegger L’Authentique.

Friday, Nov. 22

The lesbian bar Notre-Dame-des-Quilles is home to House of Barbara every second and fourth Friday of the month. According to the event description, they are “DJ nights featuring some of the most talented blk bb kweer children in town.”

Saturday, Nov. 23

The brand new queer party Discoño is where to be at on Saturday night. Expect New York City’s DJ Sissy Elliott, Paris DJ H.E.N.R.Y, along with Montreal Afrobeat and Reggaeton artist Mansa Musso and DJ MVCOKO, and five go go dancers on Ausgang Plaza’s stage.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Yes, I am THAT kind of lesbian—I can’t come up with a better way to spend an afternoon than going to Le Doggy Café’s event Doggy Date.

Monday, Nov. 25

Le Frigo Vert is hosting a guerilla art making evening. Make flyers and stickers to spread climate justice in the city.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

If you haven’t seen a Xavier Dolan movie yet, next Tuesday is the day. Atomic Café is screening one of my favourites, Dolan’s Mommy.

