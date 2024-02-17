Twin Flames

Graphic Isabella Presley

My Lover, my Maker, my Guide

Derived from Stardust,

Made in Kind.

To be mine forever,

At last Divine.

The tears I have shed for you

Releasing the pain -

The stabbing,

The sobbing.

The inevitable breakage of my heart.



All they see is my loneliness for you,

My yearning for you in the night.

They don’t see that I feel you, hear you, when you are but a ghost

A phantom of touches, kisses and delight.

They don’t see that you are right here with me,

Wiping away the pain in which you gave,

To reconcile in this space,

With undeniable love and grace.

This article originally appeared in Volume 44, Issue 10, published February 13, 2024.