Trick or Treat Yourself to These Halloween Spirits

The Ghost of Your Fairy Winemother is Back for Stop whining and Start Wine-ing vol. VII Special Halloween Edition!

Chillingly good drink recipes for your Halloween party tonight! Courtesy Madeleine Gendreau

So, you’ve been invited to the Monster Mash? How exciting!

You’ll be meeting all kinds of crazy creeps and glitzy ghouls tonight and speaking of: Here he is, the Count himself! He’s the star of the hour, the man in power, he’s… he’s… DRINKLESS!?! As your Fairy Winemother, I have to advise you that you’re in grave danger. The Count is huge on party etiquette, so you can’t just show up empty handed or you might find yourself as the drink of choice tonight. I’ll tell you what you can make for each monster so you can keep your jugular intact.

The Zombie Horde

A Zombie

Of course, we have to go with a classic here, and what better Halloween classic than a real, bonafide zombie? The original recipe for this drink calls for some rather hard to get and expensive items, so this iteration will be student-friendly. Believe me, when your friends ask for more, this drink will have you shouting “Braaaaaainns” *ahem* I mean “Great!”

1 part dark rum

1 part golden rum

1 part white rum

1 part apricot brandy

1 part lime juice

1 part pineapple juice

By saying 1 part, this recipe is saying that it’s an equal amount of your choosing, so choose wisely, but as a general rule of thumb, you probably want to stick to something under 1 ounce when it comes to a drink with this many spirits in it. All you have to do is combine your ingredients in a shaker with ice ,shake well, pour it out (including some of the ice) and garnish with a cherry. This recipe is so simple, a literal zombie could make it.

Frankenstein’s Monster

Corpse reviver #2

I’m not sure if Frankenstein’s Monster is the real monster here or if it’s the mad scientist running around reanimating corpses. Either way, this drink is going to revive your night! It’s a light, citrusy, tart offering that you’re going to want 10 of. Be careful because these are quite strong, so make sure you’re drinking lots of water and that you know your limit. We don’t want to have to actually reanimate you at the end of the night.

¾ ounce Gin

¾ ounce Lillet blanc (which is a sweet vermouth)

¾ ounce triple sec (which is an orange liquor)

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

(Optional) A ghost of absinthe, to rinse your glass

Rinse the inside of a chilled cocktail glass with your optional absinthe, and discard the rest. Add the gin, lemon juice, triple sec, and Lillet into a shaker with ice and shake well until chilled. Strain your cocktail into your prepared glass and garnish with some lemon peel. Enjoy!

Werewolf and the Wolf Pack

Hair of the Dog

Now Werewolf, or Wolfy as his pack calls him, is known for always having a howling good time, wild nights that get out of control, and a few rather unfortunate instances of “mooning.” What always strikes me is how fresh furred he manages to look the next morning. I once asked him to share his secret with me, and this was it:

2 ounces blended scotch whisky

1 ounce honey syrup (2 parts honey, 1 part water)

1 ounce light cream, or half and half

To make the honey syrup, simply heat up the honey on the stove over low heat and stir in the water until the honey dissolves. Set that aside and allow to chill. Next, add the scotch, honey syrup and cream into a shaker filled with ice, and shake until well chilled. Strain into a glass and serve. Hopefully, this will bring you back to life without any Lycanthropic side effects! Or you could just drink water like the rest of us mortals after a night of partying! (But Werewolf’s way seems like a lot more fun!)

Count Dracula

Freakshow from Michael David Winery

28.70$ at the SAQ

You know, the Count really only drinks one thing. It’s dark, red, and smells like raspberries. Of course, it’s a nice glass of red wine. You thought I was going to say blood, didn’t you? That’s pretty reductive of you, don’t you think? Just kidding, he definitely drinks blood, but even he couldn’t resist a glass of this cabernet sauvignon from Michael David Winery. Those of you who read Stop Whining will know that this is actually not the first Michael David wine I’ve recommended (Will You Be My Valent(w)ine?), and it probably won’t be the last. It has lovely notes of chocolate, vanilla, black pepper, raspberry, and plum, and is truly mouth-watering. Drac won’t be able to even think about sucking your blood with this around!

Well, that party went better than I expected! And you only got a little bit eaten, which I’m counting as a win. Next time though, don’t stick your whole hand in the swamp monster’s mouth, okay? Anyways, I have to flit and flutter off to another soiree, everyone wants something from their Fairy Winemother at this time of year! I’ll see you next month, but in the meantime, eat, drink, stay scary and, as Werewolf says, “happy howl-oween!”