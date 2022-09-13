To the bug I walked around and thought to myself

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

“Ew what is that?”

I’m sorry.

You were probably just taking in some sun

And you likely hear that a lot.

No offence, I’m sure you’re good at what you do,

Even though I have no idea what that is

I don’t even know what I’m doing half the time

Or all the time, if I’m being honest.

As I turned the corner,

I saw the most beautiful dog,

And I’m sorry for thinking that too.

He’ll never know what it’s like to be avoided;

You’ll never know what it’s like to be hugged,

And told what a good boy you are.

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 2, published September 13, 2022.