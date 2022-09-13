To the bug I walked around and thought to myself
“Ew what is that?”
I’m sorry.
You were probably just taking in some sun
And you likely hear that a lot.
No offence, I’m sure you’re good at what you do,
Even though I have no idea what that is
I don’t even know what I’m doing half the time
Or all the time, if I’m being honest.
As I turned the corner,
I saw the most beautiful dog,
And I’m sorry for thinking that too.
He’ll never know what it’s like to be avoided;
You’ll never know what it’s like to be hugged,
And told what a good boy you are.
This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 2, published September 13, 2022.