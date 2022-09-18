Poetry: The Man’s Flare

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

The man was standing there—

looked like he stepped out of a nightmare—

Recalled the memory of a flare

That never reflected as a mirror

(Because of a broken glass)

Because if (we) touched the grass

It could have never been greener

Than the leaves of flowers newly blooming

In my garden of secrets

Because this love was dooming

The outlet

Of a greater one I just met.





Now I don’t have to hide behind shame

Now thy ego cannot divide blame



Because I am safe and sound

There’s no number to count

I am truthfully bound



To the fall



Since I recall

That it was all

Just a nightmare.