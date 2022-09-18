Poetry: The Man’s Flare

Fringe ArtsMenel Rehab — Published September 27, 2022 1 minute

Graphic Nadine Abdellatif

The man was standing there—

looked like he stepped out of a nightmare— 

Recalled the memory of a flare

That never reflected as a mirror 

(Because of a broken glass)

 

Because if (we) touched the grass

It could have never been greener

Than the leaves of flowers newly blooming 

In my garden of secrets

 

Because this love was dooming 

 

The outlet 

 

Of a greater one I just met.



Now I don’t have to hide behind shame

Now thy ego cannot divide blame


Because I am safe and sound

There’s no number to count

I am truthfully bound


To the fall 


Since I recall

That it was all 

Just a nightmare.

Current Issue

Volume 43, Issue 3

Video

Join the Link!

Related Reading