Three Universities Call For Appeal on RSEQ Game Cancellation Ruling

Independent Committee to Review RSEQ’s Decision

Last week’s ruling is being reviewed by an independent committee. Photo Tristan D’Amours

Université de Montréal, Concordia University, and Université de Sherbrooke called to appeal the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec’s ruling on last Thursday’s cancelled football game between the Carabins and Stingers, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

“An independent Appeal Board will meet on Tuesday evening, Oct. 17,” RSEQ stated. “[It] will review the Oct. 5 decision. Following this meeting, the Independent Appeals Committee will take the time it deems necessary before rendering its decision.”

Thursday’s game was cancelled because a number of The Université de Montréal Carabins players and staff began showing symptoms of the flu Wednesday. As a result, the RSEQ decided that the game would be removed from the schedule altogether—not postponed—and that UdeM would not have to forfeit the game.

“We think that this definitely benefits Concordia and not us nor Sherbrooke,” said Carabins head coach Danny Maciocia.

Since the Stingers and the Carabins would have played one fewer game than other teams, the RSEQ decided that the league’s final standings and playoff seeding would be determined by each team’s win percentage instead of the usual wins and losses against each opponent.

“Let’s say we end the season with six wins and one loss to Laval and Laval finishes with seven wins and one loss to us,” Maciocia said. “They would finish first place because their winning percentage would be higher.”

Neither Concordia nor Sherbrooke could be reached for comment at press time.

This story will be updated as the situation develops.

