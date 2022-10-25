The Rocky Horror Show’s Triumphant Return

MainLine Theatre Hosts Cult Classic Following COVID-Induced Time Warp

Stephanie McKenna as Frank N. Furter. Courtesy Mathieu Samson

The Rocky Horror Show returned to the MainLine Theatre on Oct. 20. Running until Oct. 31, this is the first time the production is being held following a two year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The Rocky Horror Show is a musical theater production that debuted in 1973. Since then, it has been taken on by various different directors over the years. It follows newly-wed couple Brad Majors and Janet Weiss, as on one dark and stormy night they stumble upon Frank N. Furter’s mysterious mansion. From that point on they are greeted by a colourful cast of odd characters, sexually explicit encounters, and Rock and Roll Music. The play is known for its queer characters and disregard for puritanical values. It is considered a queer cult classic, and is traditionally screened each Halloween.

The setting was quaint, intimate, and the house was completely packed. Everyone involved—both cast and audience members—seemed completely enthralled by the show. It was a wonderful kick off to this year’s long awaited edition of The Rocky Horror Show.

In the spring of 2022, it was announced the production would be staged once again, with rehearsals commencing in August. Many cast members expressed their enthusiasm about the production and eagerness to get back into the scene.

Amy Blackmore, director of this edition, said she was confident to take on this project once again and that it was “a grand return.” She added she was happy to see that Rocky Horror was expanding into the mainstream, since it “promotes the idea of being yourself, also being allowed to play with your sense of self.”

This is exactly what was so spectacular about this production: the absolute gender-fuckery, lack of respect for puritanical values and cis-het-normative art. The show disregards protestant values of sex before marriage, repression, and heterosexuality, and blurs the defined binaries of audience and performance. There were many callbacks between cast members, the audience, and the director. Throughout the show, the director and audience would often interrupt the cast members and they would give improvised responses. The fourth wall did not exist, and the crowd was living for it.

Many characters who have traditionally been played by cis-men were played by non-men in this edition. Frank N. Furter and Riff Raff, for instance, were both played by women. By experimenting with the gender roles of characters, the production in turn makes mockery of gender roles in their entirety, as well as play with audiences expectations.

Stephanie Mckenna, who played Frank N. Furter, said she felt confident in her ability to take on the iconic role.For her first time taking on the role of Frank N Furter, she described that, “there was pressure initially as a lesbian women playing Frank N Furter.” Since then, she has felt more than confident to take on the role despite the misogyny.

Mckenna pulled off the character with amazing charm. A graduate of John Abbott’s with a degree in professional theater acting, this was her sixth time playing Frank N. Furter. She combined the essence of the character while at the same time bringing in her own style to create a performance that was genuinely engaging and entertaining.

Megan Vera Starling, who played Riff Raff, said that she “fell in love with the Montreal show, and jumped on the opportunity to join the production.” Starling said “that there was a type of gender expression within the role.” This comes as no surprises as she is a drag king, this casting choices goes along well with gender and sexual liberation that is woven into the show.

Starling’s performance was a highlight of the production, with their background in opera and rock theater serving the character well.

The overall show was fantastic, every single performance stood out, and there was no better cast and crew to take on this production. With a cast of twenty-five, including five band members, and twenty actors the production was close knit. Every member played off each other well, because of their long time familiarity with each other, and eagerness to return. The band played the classic Rocky Horror show tunes with energy and the drummer even did some rim shots off bad jokes from the audience.

The Rocky Horror Show is running every night from Oct. 27. to Oct. 31.Tickets are priced at around $25 for Students, Seniors, Quebec Drama Federaton members, and accessible price, $30 for regular, and $50 for VIP.