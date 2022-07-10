The Montreal Marathon Returns for the First Time Since the Beginning of the Pandemic

Montreal Hosted the 30th Edition of the Marathon Beneva From Sept. 23 to 25

The finish line of the Beneva Marathon of Montreal is seen on the Olympic Park’s Esplanade. Photo Valentine Alibert

The Montreal Marathon returned for its 30th edition from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 with a series of races.

During these three days, the backdrop of the Olympic Stadium was flooded with people from 30 countries. For the first time since its creation in 1979, the largest running event in Quebec started at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The event offered three smaller runs on Sept. 24: 1km, 5km and 10km and hosted the semi-marathon and the marathon on Sunday.

According to Sébastien Arsenault, the president and chief executive officer of the Marathon, the event had nearly 14,500 participants across all categories.

“For a relaunch, it is fabulous, we are very happy. Since it’s a new organization, we have had to start looking for runners again,” explained Arsenault. “It’s really a campaign of seduction but with the demonstration that was made this weekend. I hope that our CV is brilliant and that we will continue to grow for the next few years.”

Participants run on Saint Laurent Boulevard in Montreal, Quebec Photo Valentine Alibert

Arsenault said the organization was a challenge. In fact, the organizational team was originally used to working on biking events but, Arsenault explained, they had experience organizing mass events in metropolises.

“Organizing a marathon in a metropolis is complex,” said Arsenault. “But I have a lot of people around me who are here for the right reasons, who have worked despite the lack of sleep [and] despite the pandemic.”

It was the first marathon for Alexandre Videgrain and for Matteo Grante. The two young French runners living in Montreal explained that it was a great first experience for them and they wish to do it again next year.

Matteo Grante and Alexandre Videgrain are seen at the end of the Beneva Marathon of Montreal. Photo Valentine Alibert

Videgrain, who has been a regular runner for two years, explained that he followed a three-month-long program to prepare for the race, and that he wanted to take the opportunity to challenge himself.

A marathon runner is seen through the window of the De Castelnau metro in Montreal during the marathon Photo Valentine Alibert

“I had already done a half-marathon last year and I said to myself ‘it's now or never to do a marathon,'” said Videgrain. “I'm in good shape and I'm in Montreal for only a year, so it’s an opportunity to make good memories.”

Both runners said they enjoyed the run even though it was a challenge. “The last few kilometres were hard, that’s where the cramps start coming in,” said Videgrain.

Maxime Ratte is seen at the end of the 42.2 km race. Photo Valentine Alibert

Videgrain and Grante explained that the main factor that allowed them to finish the race was being surrounded by thousands of other people and the good atmosphere that encouraged them to persist.

Patrick Seers crosses the finish line outside the Olympic Stadium of Montréal. Photo Valentine Alibert

“The atmosphere is incredible, people are there, they encourage you,” said Grante. “We have our names on our bibs so even people who don’t know us shout our names to encourage us.”

Both agreed that, after doing a few shorter runs during the year, they will train again for next year’s marathon and try to improve their time.