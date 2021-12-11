Stingers round-up: Multiple All-Star selections for the Maroon and Gold.

The Fall sports teams soared to new heights in 2021. Photo Credit: Caroline Marsh

It was a landmark year for the fall portion of the Concordia Stingers Sports programs. Of the five varsity team sports that play in the first semester of the academic year, four made the playoffs, with the Men’s Rugby team being the only to claim an RSEQ Championship.

That being said, there were still plenty of players featured on the province’s All-Star teams.

Women's Rugby

Women’s rugby had two first-team all-stars. Photo Credit: Caroline Marsh

After having their way with every team in the B Division last season, posting a comfortable 7-0 regular season record, the Stingers had their work cut out for them as they were promoted to the A division for this year.

They finished third in the division, falling to Carleton University in the quarter finals but winning the consolation final for fifth. Lock Ambre Mah-Fifi and centre Leanne Duncan both picked up their first All-Star first-team selections in their Concordia careers.

Men's Rugby

The Stingers men’s rugby won it all and had four all-stars. Photo Credit: Caroline Marsh

The Concordia men’s rugby team’s reign over Quebec continues to go unchallenged as they picked up their fourth consecutive RSEQ title with a 5-1 record and a crushing 33-0 win in the final over rivals McGill. As a result of that dominance, four players received All-Star honours.

Aidan McMullan and Arthur Du Chaffaut featured on the first team, while Thomas Artmann and Laurence-Olivier Belley made the second team.

Football

The Stingers football team had a good year resulting in five all-stars Photo Credit: Caroline Marsh

Concordia’s football campaign got off to a crazy start, with the team finding itself in contention for first place halfway through the season. Ending up in third with their first .500 record since 2016, they fell 30-10 to the Université Laval Rouge et Or in the RSEQ semi-finals.

That didn’t stop the team from getting a huge haul of awards with veteran safety Khadeem Pierre, quarterback Olivier Roy, defensive backs Derek Achaempong and Ahmadou Boubacar, and receiver Jaylan Greaves all being selected for All-Star positions. Not stopping there, Greaves brought home Rookie of the Year honours, defensive end Malik Sylvain was awarded the Leadership and Community Engagement Award and Roy brought home the RSEQ Most Outstanding Player Award after a record-breaking season.

Men's Soccer

The men’s soccer team pulled off a signature win against UdeM in the regular season. They had five players recognized by the RSEQ. Photo Credit: Caroline Marsh

After a frustrating end to the 2019-2020 season, the Stingers men’s soccer team seemed poised to be legitimate title contenders before the COVID-19 pandemic shut their season down. With a new sense of parity returned to the league, the Stingers showed a sense of resilience, taking teams that had handled them comfortably in the past and giving them a run for their money. This all culminated when they beat the then-top-ranked team in the country—Université de Montréal Carabins 1-0.

Despite another frustrating 2-0 semi-final exit to that very team, Concordia secured five All-Star selections. Anthony Phelps took home the Rookie of the Year award while featuring on the first-team along with RSEQ leading scorer Mohammad Reza Nafar. In the second team, forward Alberto Correa and defender Sean Holmes featured with goalkeeper Jordy Kerlegrand making the all-rookie team.