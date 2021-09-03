Stingers football team has yet to name a starting quarterback ahead of season opener

Matchup against Université Laval Rouge et Or will be the team’s first game in almost two years

Adrien Guay (left) and Olivier Roy (right) after a preparatory practice before the season. Peter Vryonis

Olivier Roy and Adrien Guay have been getting the majority of snaps at quarterback in practice for the Stingers. They both offer a different set of skills according to head coach Brad Collinson Adrien Guay is a more mobile quarterback whereas Olivier Roy is a pocket passer by nature. Despite their differences, Collinson said he will name a starter for the opening week matchup against powerhouse Université Laval Rouge et Or on Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. at Concordia Stadium.

The Stingers lost their MVP quarterback Adam Vance who spent his fifth year of athletic eligibility in the 2019 season. Despite the void Vance’s departure will cause, coach Collinson is excited about his team’s chemistry heading into the season. “The group as a whole are very tight,” said Collinson. “The way they hang out with each other is different from other years.”

The Stingers played to the tune of a 2-6 record in the 2019 season. They have a tough conference having to play perennial national championship contenders Laval and Université de Montréal Carabins two times each. Collinson acknowledged the strength of his adversaries and said the goal is to build and improve his young roster.

A team approach is what will propel the Stingers to a successful season in 2021. The chemistry within this unit is apparent, and perhaps stronger than it’s been in quite some time. Ever since Collinson’s arrival in 2019, building cohesiveness was a point of emphasis for a unit that struggled playing with one another in previous years.

A lost year due to the pandemic is sure to fuel up this young Stingers team. They have a great mix of veteran players and rookies that are ready to make an impact.



