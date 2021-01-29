Stingers men’s basketball secure big commitments

Coach Popovic announces recruitment of top prospects

The Stingers are looking to put together a strong season after securing commitments from two of Quebec’s top prospects. File Photo Elisa Barbier

On Friday Jan. 29, the Stingers men’s basketball team announced commitments from Tyrell Williams and Félix-Antoine Guertin—two of Quebec’s top prospects—for their 2021 roster.

Williams averaged 22.3 points and 12.1 rebounds a game last season playing for the John Abbott Islanders, leading the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec in both categories.

“We are very excited to add a player of Tyrell’s calibre to our program,” said Head Coach Rastko Popovic. The six-foot-six Williams is also very efficient, having connected on 54.5 percent of his shot attempts in the 2019-2020 season.

In Guertin, the Stingers get “an elite forward who can put the ball on the floor as well as shoot it from the three-point line,” said Popovic.

Standing at six-foot-seven, the former Lynx D’Édouard-Montpetit player was a top prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Guertin averaged 16 points as well as 9.3 rebounds per game in 2019-2020. Those figures were good enough to lead his team, and placed him sixth for both categories in the RSEQ last season.

Guertin was also recognized for his excellence in the classroom, earning an academic merit award from the RSEQ.

The Stingers men’s basketball team lost in the RSEQ semi-finals against Bishop’s University on Feb. 26, 2020.