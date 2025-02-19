Stingers 5, Martlets 2: There’s snow place like home

The Stingers women’s hockey team recorded its 20th win of the season and remains first in their division

Stingers captain Caroline Moquin-Joubert put the Stingers ahead 4-2 in the second period. Photo Caroline Marsh

The Concordia University Stingers women’s hockey team has remained at the top of its division ahead of the playoffs.

The Stingers defeated the McGill University Martlets 5-2 at Ed Meagher Arena on Feb. 16. They currently hold a record of 19-1-0, while the Martlets stay at the bottom with a record of 4-16-0.

The Stingers started the game off strong, shooting 24 shots on net in the first period. Head coach Julie Chu said this was just another way the team is improving their game ahead of the playoffs.

“I do think sometimes there’s always tendencies to overpass,” Chu said. “Like everything, [McGill] has good goaltending, so for us, we’re always asking ourselves how we can have a shooter’s mentality.”

Just over two minutes into the game, Stingers forward Émilie Lavoie scored her 12th of the season, putting Concordia ahead 1-0.

Around the middle of the first period, McGill’s Meganne Chailler was sent to the penalty box for cross-checking. She was put in the box again fifteen seconds after her return on the ice for contact to the head.

Stingers forward Megan Bureau-Gagnon took advantage of the powerplay and found the back of the net despite the traffic in front of the goalie.

“It’s never like a beauty goal, a perfect goal,” team captain Caroline Moquin-Joubert said. “We just got to battle and make as much traffic as possible in front of the net.”

McGill scored with just under five minutes to go in the first period, leaving the score at 2-1 for Concordia going into the second.

A young girls’ hockey team was in attendance at the game and could be heard chanting “Let’s go Stingers” for most of the match.

Chu credits the young girls’ hockey team for the team’s positive attitude throughout the game.

“Our players have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the next [generation] of players,” Chu said. “You feel pumped, get to come out and give them high fives and you feel like I’m a bit special tonight.”

Similar to the first, the second period started strong, with Stingers forward Jessymaude Drapeau scoring less than 30 seconds after puck drop.

Following Drapeau’s goal, the Martlets countered and built momentum, which resulted in their second goal of the night just six minutes into the period.

With under a minute left in the period, Moquin-Joubert scored from the blue line, putting Concordia up 4-2 to end the second.

The Stingers won against the Martlets 5-2 thanks to Stingers defender Léonie Philbert’s empty net goal at the end of the third period.

“We just want to enjoy the last games of the season, and as a team, if we’re playing all together, that’s how we can get our best,” Philbert said.

The Stingers will play their last game of the regular season against the Université de Montréal Carabins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Ed Meagher Arena.