Stingers 3, Carabins 1: First Period Domination and Third Period Penalties Seal Victory

Stingers Women’s Hockey Team Beat Carabins on the Back of Star Goalie

Courtesy Kyran Thicke - Concordia Atheltics

The Concordia Stingers women’s hockey team beat the Université de Montréal Carabins on Sunday, Jan. 22 by a score of 3-1. It was highlighted by early offense and stellar goalkeeping when their team needed it the most down the stretch after they found themselves in penalty trouble.

Just over five minutes into the first frame, their first goal was scored by forward Jessymaude Drapeau, with the assist from forward Chloé Gendreau.

Following this goal were two great saves from the dominant goalkeeper Alice Philbert. This would become a common theme throughout the matchup.

The offensive forecheck was key for the Stinger’s early lead as forward Rosalie Bégin-Cyr assisted in two subsequent goals by forwards Emmy Fecteau and Caroline Moquin-Joubert, the latter coming minutes before the end of the first period.

Both Bégin-Cyr and Fecteau had just returned from Lake Placid, N.Y., the day before. They both represented Team Canada at the 2023 International University Sports Federation World University Games, in which they won gold.

The second period was a battle between netminders, as both keepers refused to let anything past them. This was highlighted by Philbert who put on a clinic on the ice. She remained staunch and unwavering between the pipes despite the constant pressure past their blue line. The tension was palpable in the stands, and the benches got louder.

The third period is when troubles started to show for the Stingers. Just minutes into the final frame, team captain, defencemen Olivia Hale, was sent to the box for interference. This allowed the Carabin’s forward Raphaëlle Pouliot to score on the power play, narrowing the lead to just 3-1.

Despite the goal, Philbert displayed heroic athletic abilities. The Stingers had two players in the box for checking and cross-checking, resulting in a three-on-five power play. Philbert started racking up the saves, keeping her team in the game. “She really came up huge and she saved the game for us,” said Hale, captain of the team.

On the back of Philbert, the Stingers held the Carabins to just one goal in the final period to secure the 3-1 victory.

“You always know the importance of killing off those penalties,” said head coach Julie Chu after the game. “When it comes down to it, we want to make sure that in the future we do the best we can not to put ourselves into that situation, but if we do, we see it as an opportunity to step up and make big plays.”

The Stingers next game will be this Wednesday, Jan. 25 against the Carleton University Ravens. With a secure spot at the top of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec standings, the future is looking optimistic for the women’s hockey team. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.