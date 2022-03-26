Stingers 2, Huskies 0: Concordia dominates Saskatchewan, books ticket to the finals

The revenge tour keeps rolling as women’s hockey team still perfect in 2022

The Concordia Stingers women’s hockey team has made it to their first national champions game since 1999. Photo Caroline Marsh

Concordia’s women’s hockey team cruised to a 2-0 win over the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Saturday evening, setting up their first U Sports National Championship title game since 1999 against the Nipissing University Lakers.

Captain Audrey Belzile and forward Maria Manarolis were the two goal scorers for the Stingers—who are the top-ranked team in the country and have won every one of their games since Nov. 16, 2021.

Concordia came out of the gate flying, looking to overpower Saskatchewan early with Rosalie Bégin-Cyr finding a point-blank shot 45 seconds in.

The Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec champions continued to set the pace and pepper Huskies goaltender ​​Camryn Drever with shots, ending the first frame and leading the count 16-5, despite no opening goal.

“Their goalie is playing great and keeping them in it,” said forward Emmy Fecteau in between the first two periods. “We just have to keep getting pucks to the net and keep crashing it. Once that first goal goes in, the others will come.”

Concordia stuck to that policy in the second frame, immediately taking the game to Saskatchewan and forcing a breakthrough three minutes into the period.

Belzile—who had spent the last five years tormenting RSEQ defences with her deadly blend of strength and skill—did what she does best. After powering through the Huskies defence, all she had to do was slip the puck past Drever’s five-hole, giving Concordia the lead.

The Stingers continued their onslaught on Drever, racking up 30 shots in two periods. A second shot would find its way in through the five-hole when Manarolis tipped home a point shot from Bégin-Cyr on the power play.

In the third period, and with desperation creeping in, Saskatchewan started pressing further forward, outshooting Concordia and creating chances. They would all be futile as Alice Philbert saved all 20 shots and extended her shutout streak to an incredible 152 minutes and 34 seconds.

Concordia will face off against the Lakers on Sunday, March 27 at MacLauchlan Arena for the national title.