Stingers 7, Cougars 0: Rosalie Begin-Cyr shines for Stingers in dominating win over UPEI

Concordia’s women’s hockey team continues to steamroll opponents, remains undefeated in 2022

The Concordia women’s hockey revenge tour continues as they move on to the U Sports National Championship semi-finals after crushing the University of Prince Edward Island Cougars. Photo Caroline Marsh

The Concordia Stingers women’s hockey team took down the University of Prince Edward Island Cougars by the score of 7-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the U Sports National Championship.

This decisive victory over the Cougars marked the Stingers’ eleventh consecutive win, dating back to Nov. 26, 2021. No opponent has been able to find an answer for the country's best university women’s hockey teams.

Stingers forward Rosalie Begin-Cyr opened the scoring midway through the first period on a perfect shot from the hash marks, beating Cougars goaltender Camille Scherger over the shoulder.

The score remained 1-0 after the opening period despite the Stingers outshooting the Cougars 10-4.

Concordia came out flying in the second period with two quick goals scored by defenseman Brigitte Laganière and forward Stephanie Lalancette. Despite several scoring opportunities for the Stingers, the score remained 3-0 going into the third period.

Concordia’s scoring frenzy continued in the third period with Begin-Cyr getting her second of the night on a quick backhand shot. Her shorthanded goal completely deflated a Cougars team who was unable to find any rhythm and contain the Stingers' offence.

Begin-Cyr later secured the hat trick in the final half of the third period, beating Cougars goaltender Camille Scherger with another perfect top corner shot. This was Begin-Cyr seventh goal in her last five post-season games.

Stingers goaltender Alice Philbert had yet another perfect game last night. She stopped all 14 shots she faced and backstopped her team in what was a dominating victory over the Cougars.

The Stingers semi-final matchup will be played on March 26 at 6 p.m. versus the University of Saskatchewan.