SPHR Endorses Team Connect

Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights Concordia fully endorses Team Connect for this year’s elections.

SPHR Concordia executives attended the [candidate] debate and were impressed by the diversity of Team Connect candidates and the experience each one of them brings to the table. Therefore, we at SPHR Concordia believe that this team is going to bring about the promises they have made and will be able to achieve the goals they set and represent all students in the utmost manner.

Sincerely,

SPHR Concordia

