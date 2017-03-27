Alexander Milton for CSU Loyola Coordinator

I would like to endorse Alexander Milton for the position of CSU Loyola Coordinator.

I had the pleasure of working with Alex on senate where he proved to be very proactive and vocal, most noticeably during the tuition hike debate. Alex is the person that students can count on to fight for their rights with a never-say-die attitude. He is also known for his outstanding contribution to more transparent and sustainable initiatives around campus. His ideas for Loyola are worth the time and attention!

I would also like to extend my support to the Connect team in general. With their extensive experience and commitment to student politics, Concordia students can rest assured that they have made the right choice.

Jana Ghalayini, Engineering and Computer Science student senate representative

