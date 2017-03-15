AIC Endorses Team Connect

Over the past few days, the team of Amnesty International Concordia has had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the perspectives and platforms of all teams and their candidates.

We have decided to endorse Team Connect in its campaign for election this year. We believe that each candidate in the team has the right experience, skills and projects to offer our student body and that they will be successful in accomplishing their goals.

Sincerely,

Jorge Mariano Zagorski, President, Amnesty International Concordia

