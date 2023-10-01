Smut: Our First Date

The windows are starting to fog. I look into your eyes lit by the street light; a warm yellow that makes them glow. It’s the first time I see your face in person, though we’ve been FaceTiming almost every night. I’ve seen every part of your body through a screen.

I drive my ear closer to your mouth so I can hear you panting, calling my name as my fingers continue to touch you. Exploring your body for the first time feels magical, and I can feel myself getting wetter and wetter.

I move my fingers across your crotch, teasing you until you can’t take it anymore and you grab my hand to pleasure yourself with it. I’m both surprised and turned on by how bold you are in bed. You then let out a moan and your lips touch my ear—I gasp at the feeling. I continue to touch you, my fingers moving back and forth, entering you, and going faster as you press on my bicep.

You pause to look at me. “Are you sure no one will hear us?” you ask, your eyes filled with excitement.

“You’re not the first hookup I bring here,” I lie, awaiting your reaction..

“Look at you, now you’re talking,” you say as you make your way on top of me with a grin.

You move your fingers along my chest and stomach until you reach my crotch. “Can I touch you?” you ask. I immediately whisper “yes.”

Your fingers penetrate me and I feel myself grabbing your thighs in response. Your skin is soft, and your fingers inside me send waves of pleasure along my body. I’m amazed by how good you are at this.

“Do you like it?” you ask me. I don’t know what to answer, so I nod diligently. “Then show me,” you answer. I slide my hand along you until I reach your mouth and put my index finger in. Because you take it so well, I put a second finger in. As we fuck each other, I can feel my inner thighs tense up, close to climaxing, close to cumming.

We look into each other’s eyes and we can both tell the other wants more. “I want to suck you off,” you say to me. I nod, already imagining how your mouth will feel around my dick. As your head lowers, I grab your hair to push and pull it as I guide you. You have long hair, smooth to the touch and I easily grab it into a ponytail to continue showing you how to pleasure me.

But I feel the need to explore your body as well. I want to lick, suck and bite every single part of you. “Come here,” I ask you. Your eyes turn to look at me but your mouth is still moving around me. “Come here,” I tell you again, this time pulling on your hair to get you closer to me.

As your head begins to reach me I start leaving messy kisses on your face. When you’re finally next to me, you grab my jaw, forcing me to stop, and plant a kiss on my lips.

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 9, published January 10, 2023.