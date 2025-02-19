Protesters contest possible privatization of adapted transport in Montreal

Residents express concern about the STM’s new balanced budget plan for 2025

Hundreds gathered to protest the potential privatization of the STM’s paratransit minibus service on Feb. 17. Photo Ivan Baron

Hundreds of people gathered outside Montreal City Hall on Feb. 17 during a municipal meeting to protest the privatization of the Société de transport de Montréal’s (STM) paratransit minibus service.

Protesters waved union flags and played loud music throughout the evening, while some provided others with hand warmers to help against the cold temperatures, strong winds and snow.

The protest came in response to the STM’s decision to privatize its paratransit service. The move is part of the STM’s strategy to cut costs and have a balanced budget in 2025, its first balanced budget since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the STM, the quality of service and the cost of paratransit will remain the same. However, the president of the Syndicat canadien de la fonction publique (SCFP) Frédéric Therrien argues that such a move is impossible.

“The mayor of Montreal says that she doesn’t have money, but she made [public transit] free for seniors, which costs the city $40 million per year, but the [paratransit service] costs only $15 million,” he said. “Ultimately, if it becomes private, it’s going to be the population that will get the bill. There’s no working for free.”

As a paratransit user for over 15 years, Sylvia Martin said she’s concerned about how the quality of service will be affected if the paratransit service becomes privatized.

“These drivers are not just ordinary people,” Martin said. “They help you get in the bus, get out and help you with your seatbelt. They do everything for you and I don’t know how a private company can hire somebody just as special as them for little to no cost.”

Protester William Ayotte said he’d like to see everybody working together to help solve the problem and find solutions for the community, but that instead, things seem to be moving backwards.

“Whenever we see new policies for public transport, it always comes with a reduction of services, and it’s time that we stop this,” Ayotte said.

Therrien is calling on the City of Montreal to provide more funding for public transport, which he said is a necessity in today’s society.

“It’s up to the population to stand up and tell the mayor, tell the government to invest heavily in public transport,” Therrien said. “It’s time to take things into our own hands.”

Meanwhile, Martin said she plans to contact the STM to get her voice heard if the paratransit service begins charging a fee.

“I’m a senior and I can pay a couple dollars, but certainly not a taxi fare,” Martin said. “Somebody has to pay them, but I can't afford that.”

