“Settling Dawn”: Poem of the Week

The Words of a Concordia Student

Graphic Breea Kobernick

A poem to fall into.

“Settling Dawn”

Roll my shoulders, into myself

Home is not where the heart lies

It is where you lie comfortably

When the monsoon is quieter

I lie uncomfortably until I let myself.

Chest heaves too small, breath won’t

Fill what I want to.

Don’t try to crawl into the skin, let it settle,

Let yourself settle and sleep into the Dawn.

