Queen’s 3, Concordia 2: Stingers Fall in Game One of Rematch Series

Late Penalty Sinks Men’s Hockey

The Stingers fell to the the Queen’s Golden Gaels in game one of the first round of the playoffs. File Photo Daren Zomerman

The Concordia Stingers met the Queen’s Golden Gaels for game one of their third consecutive playoff series on Feb. 13 in Kingston. Last season, the Maroon and Gold won a tight, three game series, getting revenge for a defeat at the hands of Queen’s and their strong goaltending.

It was the Gaels that struck back in game one of the 2019 series, though. A fast, physical affair was to be expected from the two teams. Each handed the other a 4-3 defeat during the regular season and were separated by just a few points in the standings.

The pace and physicality of the game wasn’t matched by any goal scoring until late in the first period. With four minutes left in the opening frame, Stingers centre Jean-Philippe Beaulieu sent a wrist shot to the net that Charles-Éric Légaré deflected to give the visitors an early lead.

While the Gaels had the upper hand in the first, yet found themselves being outscored, the opposite could be said for the second period. The home team tied the game at one early on and—despite the Stingers taking their lead back shortly after on a powerplay goal by defenceman Bradley Lalonde (that seemed to have been tipped in Philippe Hudon)—left the period tied at two on a goal by Spencer Abraham.

The third period started in the Stingers favour, with rookie centre Hugo Roy ringing a shot off the post and the Stingers continuing their offensive pressure from the second. However, just past the midway point of the period, Stingers winger Philippe Sanche got into a physical battle in his own end, knocked down before tripping a Gaels player as he went down. Despite protests from the Stingers side, only Sanche was sent off and the ensuing powerplay marker by Slater Doggett proved to be the final and deciding goal of the game.

The series picks back up Feb. 15 at Concordia. If the game is as fast paced and tight with the Stingers facing elimination, it should continue to be an exciting matchup.

