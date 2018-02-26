Principal of Concordia’s Simone de Beauvoir Institute Running For Liberal Party of Canada

Kimberley Manning Seeking to Represent Outremont Riding in House of Commons

Principal of the Simone de Beauvoir Institute, Kimberley Manning, is looking to represent Outremont in Canada’s House of Commons. Photo Courtesy Sabrina Reeves

Concordia’s own Kimberley Manning is looking to represent Outremont in Canada’s House of Commons. The principal of the Simone de Beauvoir Institute announced her candidacy for the Liberal Party of Canada’s nomination for the riding Monday morning.

In December, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair announced that he’ll be resigning from his position as the Member of Parliament for the riding of Outremont come June, forcing a by-election.

Manning, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2011, said in a statement Monday that, “I am very excited to take this step,” while describing Outremont as “a microcosm of urban Canada.”

“I want to help make this riding a more inclusive place for all residents, whether long-term neighbours or new arrivals,” she continued. “This is a large part of what I do professionally at Concordia and personally in my neighbourhood.”

Manning, a political science professor who studies the rights of transgender youth in Quebec, is also the faculty lead for the Critical Feminism and Activism Research Project at Concordia, which connects students to community groups for social action research projects. She has also advocated for Concordia to adopt “feminist university” principles.

“I am entering this race to fight for access to quality education and daycare, affordable housing, and quality public services for absolutely everyone,” Manning also said in the statement.

Manning will soon be announcing a series of public consultations on her Facebook page.

