Poetry: The View From The Tenth Floor
June 2022, Maadi- Cairo, Egypt
Here I stand on the tenth floor
I’m high enough to reach the clouds
High enough to see the city
down the gaps in my blouse
While the people crawl down below in the streets
Like ants racing to something sweet
I can hear the sounds of swishing cars
Of honking horns
Of gentle guitars
All in the city I call home
(Or used to)
Why don’t I feel at home
(The way that I used to?)
I drive late at night through the streets
there is not a voice to be heard
A blink to observe
A laugh to embrace
Not a soul on this earth
My city is empty
Depleted to its core
When did everyone leave?
Where did everyone go?
If they found a new home why didn’t they take me too?
Why did they leave me to cruise on the empty streets
In a city that sleeps too soon?
I used to hear god in these streets
Now they’re so hollow that when pins drop
They leave sounds like atom bombs
I used to feel god when I slept
But now I’m stuck,
with my eyes glued open
With the sound of silence
at dawn
How could things change so quickly?
For a second I was a little girl
Thinking I held the world in the palms of my dirty hands
Then a teenager,
bruised and broken
Left with lust for this city’s space and time
I felt belonging in the chaos
Because the chaos was mine
And I always seem to care about what others think
And I forget that I’m a whole human being with thoughts and feelings
All to please a generation of people who decorate years of trauma as culture
instead of healing
Now I’ve grown with my roots
And here I lay feeling everything as it falls apart
Hearing every bullet before it shoots
Every scream before the city opens its mouth
Seeing each tear fall
Before the gas even hits the ground
Where is my city
“Mother of the world”
She built us our home within these streets
But now all she does is sit and watch us bleed
Here I stand on the tenth floor
High enough to see the city down the gaps in my blouse
When did all of this happen
And will I ever figure it out?
And as the strings of these streets tear from tuning
I realize that I never stopped running
My legs just stopped moving.
- The View From The Tenth Floor