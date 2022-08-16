Poetry: The View From The Tenth Floor

Photo By Nadine Abdel Latif

June 2022, Maadi- Cairo, Egypt

Here I stand on the tenth floor

I’m high enough to reach the clouds

High enough to see the city

down the gaps in my blouse





While the people crawl down below in the streets

Like ants racing to something sweet

I can hear the sounds of swishing cars

Of honking horns

Of gentle guitars

All in the city I call home

(Or used to)

Why don’t I feel at home

(The way that I used to?)

I drive late at night through the streets

there is not a voice to be heard

A blink to observe

A laugh to embrace

Not a soul on this earth

My city is empty

Depleted to its core

When did everyone leave?

Where did everyone go?

If they found a new home why didn’t they take me too?

Why did they leave me to cruise on the empty streets

In a city that sleeps too soon?

I used to hear god in these streets

Now they’re so hollow that when pins drop

They leave sounds like atom bombs

I used to feel god when I slept

But now I’m stuck,

with my eyes glued open

With the sound of silence

at dawn

How could things change so quickly?

For a second I was a little girl

Thinking I held the world in the palms of my dirty hands

Then a teenager,

bruised and broken

Left with lust for this city’s space and time

I felt belonging in the chaos

Because the chaos was mine

And I always seem to care about what others think

And I forget that I’m a whole human being with thoughts and feelings

All to please a generation of people who decorate years of trauma as culture

instead of healing

Now I’ve grown with my roots

And here I lay feeling everything as it falls apart

Hearing every bullet before it shoots

Every scream before the city opens its mouth

Seeing each tear fall

Before the gas even hits the ground

Where is my city

“Mother of the world”

She built us our home within these streets

But now all she does is sit and watch us bleed

Here I stand on the tenth floor

High enough to see the city down the gaps in my blouse

When did all of this happen

And will I ever figure it out?

And as the strings of these streets tear from tuning

I realize that I never stopped running

My legs just stopped moving.

- The View From The Tenth Floor