Partially in-person semester sees a dip in CSU voter turnout

13 per cent of students voted in favour of a Mental Health Office, a position against apartheid, and to diversify faculty

The Concordia Student Union’s first general election following a return to in-person learning was concluded on March 17.

Though far lower than the rates of voter turnout for the fall’s CSU by-election, the percentage of the union’s members who voted in this election was nonetheless more than double that of the spring 2021 general election. This election saw 3,887 students—13 per cent—cast their ballots.

Referendum Question Results

The election featured a number of referendum questions on the ballot. These included the passing of questions to create fee levies or increase the funding of existing student organisations and initiatives.

Students voted overwhelmingly with 81 per cent in favour of the CSU adopting a position to diversify faculty. This means the CSU will endorse efforts undertaken by Concordia’s administration to hire Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour faculty members and staff.

Securing victory by a landslide was the CSU’s position against the practice of apartheid as defined by leading human rights organisations. This will allow the CSU to withdraw vocal and financial support for institutions involved in apartheid. The vote passed with 86 per cent.

The creation of a fee-levy for a Mental Health Services Office was approved by voters. This will take effect in the Fall 2022 semester. The vote passed with 74 per cent.

Also approved were the CSU’s reallocation of funds towards a second affordable housing project and its acquisition of 2045 Bishop St. for the purpose of creating a Student Center. These initiatives passed with 88 and 82 per cent respectively.

In addition to these motions, several fee-levy increases were proposed. Increases for the CSU Operations fee, as well as for Le Frigo Vert, were both narrowly defeated in the polls. Both motions were rejected by 55 per cent of voters.

Executive Team Results

In addition to the referendum questions, a new executive team, councillors and a senator were voted in by the student body.

Elijah Olise, Asli Isaaq, Meryem Benallal, Fawaz Halloum, Sean Levis,and Sabrina Morena ran unopposed, securing their executive positions as General Coordinator (94 per cent), Academic & Advocacy Coordinator (90 per cent), Finance Coordinator (93 per cent), Internal Affairs Coordinator (92 per cent), Sustainability Coordinator (94 per cent), and Loyola Coordinator (95 per cent) respectively.

The sole contested executive ballot was the Student Life Coordinator position where Harley Martin and Nathaniel Ouazana were running. Martin won the position with 68 per cent of the total vote.

Arts and Science Councillor Results

Amina Vance, Diane Mahko, Haya Bitar, Naomi Spiegelman, Lacey Boudreau, Caleb Woolcott, Sarah Alkhadi, and Paula Colmenares secured positions as arts & science councillors. All candidates were elected with at least 88 per cent of the vote.

Fine Arts Councillor Results

Hannah Jackson and Fraser Place both secured positions as fine arts councillors with 93 and 96 per cent majorities respectively.

GCSE Councillor Results

Emilie Rosenthal-Bustamante, Kazi Sahul, Hajra Bajwa, Emil Hersson-Edery, and Hassan Nabeel all secured positions as GCSE councillors. Irfan Nafiun received the least votes and did not secure a position on the GCSE Council.

JMSB Councillor Results

Jeremya Deneault, Muhammad Hussain, and Nassim Boutalbi all secured positions as JMSB councillors. All candidates passed with over 80 per cent of the vote.

Independent Councillor Results

Nour Shbib and Michael Lecchino both secured positions as independent councillors. Tzvi Filler received the least votes and did not secure a position.

Senator Result

Ahmadou Sakho secured their Arts & Science Senator position with 96 per cent of votes.

