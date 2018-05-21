Montreal Fringe Festival Launches Its 28th Edition

A Little Fringy Tease: Highlight of Upcoming Shows

At Club Soda, artists and members of the community celebrated the start of this year’s Montreal Fringe Festival on May 28. Photo Courtesy Cindy Lopez

“Fuck being told you’re unfundable,” chanted Amy Blackmore, the executive and artistic director of the Montreal Fringe Festival.

At Club Soda downtown artists and members of the community celebrated the start of this year’s Montreal Fringe Festival on May 28. In both official languages, the 2018 programming features theatre, comedy, puppetry, drag, dance, and exciting performances that resist formal categorisation by merging genres and exploring outside of them.

The audience assisted to a four-hour long live preview of the festival, where artists performed short teasers for their shows. While the hosts were dynamic and loud, and confetti was thrown, the evening was about enticing the public to attend.

“Everyone is pretty down to earth, and we’re just a small community,” said attendee and former Montreal Fringe volunteer Melanie Assaff. “It’s really great to be a part of that.”

A truly bilingual show, the hosts highly encouraged us to use the #fringebuzz, “pis toutes les social medias.”

Among the “smorgasbord of performances,” I discovered gems. If the festival turns out to be anything like the launch, I’m itching to attend my first show. Here are a few highlights from the Fringe-For-All.

Apocalipsync: Humanity Is a Drag

Uma Gahd, Anaconda LaSabrosa and Dot Dot Dot triumphed to the tune “Survivor.” Throw in some social justice and cheeky conservative banter, and you’ve got a sharp performance. From their teaser, I expect their show to be as iconic as the Destiny’s Child’s song.

Kate Hammer Wants to Be INFEMOUS

After entering the stage to the beat of Serena Ryder’s “Stompa,” comedian Kate Hammer surpassed my expectations by making and smashing a “patriarchy pie.” Enough said.

Late Night Kids & Friends

Described as an “improvised play,” this show appears to be a satire about adulthood, where highs and lows are unapologetically laid-out.

Dance Side of the Moon

Dancer Maxine Segalowitz took Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon and ran, or danced, with it. The short performance was profound and reverberated across the venue. Truly unique and powerfully poetic, you should not miss the full-length performance, where Segalowitz will perform over the entirety of the album.

Mid Knight

After having a sachet of sour candies thrown at me, I decided I urgently wanted to see the show about divorce. I appreciated the free snack from a smashed piñata, and that the performance was well-rehearsed. The teaser, where a childhood crumbles humorously, revealed just enough about the show to intrigue me.

Bite Your Tongue

Two women in the middle of a dinner share a moment alone together. Are they feminist enough for that crowd? Do they belong? What’s up with the shape of boobs anyway? Don’t miss this (most likely) highly-relatable show.

Is That How Clowns Have Sex? A One-Woman, Queer Clown Sex Ed Show

For a couple minutes, Ms. Beatrice Haven cloaked sarcasm and honesty in sweet innocence. At a rapid pace, she answered questions about sex she drew from a jar. It was funny, intelligent, and I want more.

The Fringe Festival goes on until June 17. For more information, go to https://montrealfringe.ca/.

