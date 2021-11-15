Memorial held for Elisapee Pootoogook in Cabot Square

Friends, community gather in commemoration

Daisy poses for a portrait at a vigil for her friend, Elisapee Pootoogook, who passed away after spending the night at a construction site in Montreal, Quebec November 22, 2021. Photo by Lea Beaulieu-Kratchanov Saali Kuata poses for a portrait at Elisapee Pootoogook’s vigil in Montreal, Quebec November 22, 2021. Kuata gave a live drum performance along with his sister. Photo by Lea Beaulieu-Kratchanov Two women embrace at Elisapee Pootoogook’s vigil in Montreal, Quebec on Monday, November 22, 2021 Photo by Lea Beaulieu-Kratchanov Rita Novalinga, Secretary of Makivik Corporation, speaks at Elisapee Pootoogook’s vigil in Montreal, Quebec on Monday, November 22, 2021. Photo by Lea Beaulieu-Kratchanov Innu leader and Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador, Ghislain Picard, poses for a portrait at a vigil for Elisapee Pootoogookn Montreal, Quebec November 22, 2021. Picard was the only political leader present at the event and called on Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante to stand up for Indigenous people. Photo by Lea Beaulieu-Kratchanov A woman claps in support of speakers at Elisapee Pootoogook’s vigil in Montreal, Quebec November 22, 2021. Photo by Lea Beaulieu-Kratchanov Women sing at a vigil for Elisapee Pootoogook in Montreal, Quebec on Monday, November 22, 2021. Photo by Lea Beaulieu-Kratchanov

It was just above 0 degrees celsius on Monday when a shivering crowd of a hundred people gathered at Cabot Square to commemorate Elisapee Pootoogook. The 61-year-old inuk woman was found lifeless near a construction site on November 13th.

“It was said [before], and it is said in this case again - that cold should not be killing our people,” Ghislain Picard’s voice resonated on the facades of the newly built condos that now dwarf the Square.“But that’s the tragic conclusion we have come to.” He recalled how, just last Winter, Raphael Napa Andre of the Innu nation had passed away under similar circumstances.

Picard, who is the Regional Chief for the Assembly of First Nations in Quebec and Labrador, was the only political leader present at the memorial. In his speech, he urged the Mayor to do more for the city’s indigenous peoples.

“We have thousands of our people across the country, many of them in Montreal that, to no fault of their own, chose Montreal as their home [...] and I think the city needs to wake up and maybe look at this as an opportunity to provide an example to other cities.”

Those who knew and loved Elisapee gave touching speeches, describing her as a gentle, special soul whose absence leaves her children and grandchildren brokenhearted.

“We loved her, her family loved her, she will be missed,” said Rita Novalinga from the Makivik Corporation - the organisation that represents Quebec’s Inuits.

“I would like all of us to take down our barriers and help one another” she said, “we want shelter, we want food, we want love.” As cold air gusted over the crowd, Novalinga continued: “the wind is on my back now, helping me deliver this message. I think it’s hearing the message.”