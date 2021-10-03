Martlets 6, Stingers 1: McGill stings Concordia in lopsided affair

A lackluster performance has the Stingers looking for answers

Photo Credit: Caroline Marsh

Missing arguably their best player in Chloe Ricciardi due to suspension, the Concordia Stingers women’s soccer team had a tall task ahead against the McGill Martlets at Percival Molson Stadium Friday night.

A last-minute goal to seal victory against the Sherbrooke Vert et Or in the Stingers’ previous match, made it look as though the team was turning the corner after a slow start. However, a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of the Martlets is not what head coach Greg Sutton’s team was anticipating.

“We didn’t get the performance [we needed] from our goalkeeper,” said Sutton, a former professional goalkeeper. Starting keeper, Anastasia Fox allowed six goals in which three came from long distance.

The Stingers were missing their two starting center backs. However, the majority of the damage that McGill made was on the flanks, attacking Concordia’s full backs all game long.

Giovanna Tiberio opened the scoring for the Martlets in the 18th minute off a set piece from 25 yards out. A goal in the 30th minute by Thalia Krauth-Ibarz made it 2-0 McGill. Just before halftime, Tiberio added her second goal of the match to complete her brace. She unleashed a strike from 35 yards that flew into the top corner.

A nightmare first half for the Stingers came to an end with a 3-0 deficit.

The Stingers started off the second half with a sense of urgency that was much needed. Their hard work forced an own goal by the Martlets in the 56th minute. The deficit was cut to two.

Despite the signs of life Concordia showed in the second half, the wheels fell off in the 63rd minute when Liliane Lefebvre converted a breakaway opportunity to make it a 4-1 match.

When it seemed as though it could not get worse for the Stingers, Zoe Gardiner netted another goal for the martlets with just under 15 minutes left in the match. The finishing touch on a night to forget for Greg Sutton’s team came from substitute Ariel Carignan on a wicked strike from 30 yards out. 6-1 Martlets.

Concordia will play their next game Oct. 3 against Bishop’s at Coulter field. The Stingers will look to get back in the win column after an uninspiring performance against the McGill Martlets.