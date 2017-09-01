Marco Dominguez Signs with FC Cincinnati

Former FC Montreal Midfielder Finds New Job in the United Soccer League

Marco Dominguez (on the right) found himself a new home on Friday morning when he penned a deal with FC Cincinnati. Courtesy Pablo Ortiz

Marco Dominguez, formerly of FC Montreal, found himself a new home on Friday morning when he penned a deal with FC Cincinnati.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who is still in Montreal but will leave for Ohio in two week’s time, started searching for another club as soon as the Montreal Impact decided they would no longer run FC Montreal, their USL affiliate.

“My agent and I found an excellent team in Cincinnati,” said Dominguez. “We received offers from other clubs but we decided to go to Cincinnati.”

Dominguez was part of a group of six players from FC Montreal that were invited to join the Impact training camp later this month. He was not offered a contract but was given the opportunity to compete for one or to head to the Impact’s new affiliate, the Ottawa Fury.

He and his agent decided to leave La Belle Province and head to the American Midwest despite the team’s invitation for the job security.

“With the Impact, it wasn’t sure that I was going to sign with the first team and I would also go to the Ottawa Fury on loan,” said Dominguez. “I decided to go directly to Cincinnati, it’s a new chapter of my life. Going there will be a good challenge for me.”

Cincinnati’s record-breaking crowds and hype for the club at their very first season in the USL was an aspect that drew in Dominguez when it was time to choose a club.

“I remember when I played over there, I saw the fans and they were really passionate and hold their team at heart […] that’s a thing that really touched me,” said Dominguez. “I love fans that give their all and that is one of the reasons why I decided to go there.”

FC Cincinnati’s Director of Scouting Analytics and Assistant Coach, Alan Koch, rejoices to have signed Dominguez calling him a “young player with significant upside who already has experience in the league.”

With the closing of FC Montreal, a number of young players with experience in the league became available and for Koch, it was not something to ignore.

“Young talent with experience in the league is not easy to enquire,” said Koch via email. “Any time a team in the league closes their doors it is worth our while to see which players may come available.”

“Marco is one that we targeted as a player who can contribute to our group.”

By staying in the USL, Dominguez believes that he is making the right decision in order to move to the next step, European football.

“It’s always important to perform right now in North America to aim at a high level to get to Europe later in your career,” said Dominguez. “I think that to get to Europe later on, you need to perform and showcase yourself where you are.”

Even though his goal is to one-day play in Europe, Dominguez doesn’t shut the door on a possible return to Montreal later in his career.

“One day, why not? I would always like to play in Montreal,” said Dominguez “It’s the football world. If you need to leave and make your career elsewhere, I’ll do it. If I need to come back to Montreal to play, I’ll do it too.”

