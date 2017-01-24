Marching on Washington, in Photos

A Look at the Women’s March on Jan. 21

Photo Carl Bindman

Marchers taking the metro faced waits of up to an hour just to get on. Photo Carl Bindman

Photo Carl Bindman

After listening to speeches and music, marchers crossed the Washington Mall to Constitution Ave. Photo Carl Bindman

Around the world, millions of women in hundreds of marches took to the streets to stand up for their rights on Jan. 21.

These marches revolved around a central march in Washington, D.C., where an estimated 650,000 people filled the city a day a er Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration—some of the 3.3 million people across the U.S. who participated.

These are scenes from that day in Washington.

