Letter: Concordia President Alan Shepard Thanks Open House Volunteers

Colleagues and student volunteers,

I am very proud of the effort we made to welcome prospective students and their families to our campuses during our Open House Saturday, Oct. 28!

And I want to express a very sincere thank you to everyone who came out to help.

We had a great number of visitors, and the vibe was terrific. The sunshine topped it off.

The quality of our academic programs is a great strength, and other strengths, such as the diversity and vigour of our campuses, were also very much appreciated by our guests.

One of our guests was Hélène David, Quebec’s Minister of Higher Education. I was pleased to join her for an extensive tour, and I am certain she was as moved as I was by all of the tremendous opportunities the Concordia University community provides to those seeking to further their education.

Merci encore.

Alan Shepard

President

