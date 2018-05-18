Lauriane Rougeau Returns to Stingers Coaching Staff

The Olympian Returns After Playing for Team Canada

Follow @DustinKFleming

Rougeau brings her CWHL, NCAA, and international hockey experience back to the bench Photo Tristan D’Amours

After spending a year away from Concordia, it was announced on Wednesday that Lauriane Rougeau will be returning to her position as an assistant coach for the Stinger Women’s Hockey team.

Following the 2016-2017 season, Rougeau took a year away from coaching to prepare for the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Rougeau and team Canada earned a silver medal at the games, adding to a resume that includes a gold medal she won at the 2014 Olympics in Russia.

Rougeau’s has also spent time in the American NCAA system with Cornell University. She has represented Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship, as well as her current team, les Canadiennes de Montreal of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

Rougeau holds the rare distinction of having won the Clarkson Cup (CWHL), an olympic gold medal, and a world championship gold medal (IIHF).

With the Stingers her duties will revolve around the team’s defense. She joins a Stingers team coming off their second straight appearance at the national championships, winning bronze this past season.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.