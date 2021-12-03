It’s the most wine-derful time of the year!

Stop whining and start wine-ing: Holiday Edition

It’s time to get your drink on! Graphic Joey Bruce

The holiday season is fast approaching, and with it, the end of the term. Families (chosen or otherwise) will finally be able to get together, no matter what it is they celebrate!

In the spirit of the holidays, here are a few drink recommendations for you to consider, so you can avoid getting saddled with a last minute wine run.

To drink with turkey (or tofurkey, if you prefer):

Vinaria Din Vale Pinot Noir

$8.70 at the SAQ

This is a Pinot Noir from Moldova, so it’s travelling quite the distance to make it to your table. If you like a wine that has a light body and a fruity finish, then this is the wine for you! As is typical of a young Pinot Noir, it’s not a terribly complex wine, but you’ll still impress people if you whip this out at Friendsmas dinner and say something pretentious like, “It has notes of cherry and plum.”

In front of the fire (snuggle buddy is optional):

Mas Des Tourelles

$9.80 at the SAQ

This is a mixed red wine from the Languedoc-Roussillon region in France, which means that the vineyard took a few different grape varieties and mixed them together to create a blend. Despite what some wine reviewers may say, there is nothing to fear from a blended wine, and this one proves just that. With it’s fun notes of chocolate and pie crust, plus some great dark fruits like blackberries, this is the perfect wine to sip by the fire.

For New Year’s Eve (or New Year’s Day, you never know!):

Bottega Gold Prosecco

$27.45 at the SAQ

This is the most expensive suggestion I will make, but trust me when I say it’s worth it. Bottega, which is based out of Vento, Italy, actually makes three kinds of prosecco: Rosé, White Gold, and Gold, and they all hover at around $27. The one I’m recommending specifically is the Gold edition, known for its wonderful crisp notes of apple and pear. With its floral bouquet and soft bubbles, it truly can’t be beat. I will absolutely be purchasing a bottle for my own New Year’s Eve celebrations, and so should you! It’s been a hard year after all, you deserve this!

But we all know, nothing says celebration like a beautiful red cocktail. The trick to a truly good cocktail is a balance of alcohol, flavour and dilution (ice) according to Lisa Wolanski, former national brand manager at United Distillers. She recommends three variations of the Cosmopolitan to please almost anybody, especially because the core ingredients are so readily available: vodka, cranberry juice, and lime.

Cosmo: A classic cocktail

1/2 oz of lime juice

1 oz of cranberry juice

3/4 oz of Cointreau or any other orange liqueur

1 1/2 oz of vodka

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake with ice.

Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Garnish with a lime wedge.

Cosmo Highball: A longer drink for sipping

1/2 oz of lime juice

1 oz of cranberry juice

1 1/2 oz of vodka

Soda,ginger ale or ginger beer

Directions:

Combine the first three ingredients in a tall glass and fill with ice.

Fill with your choice of mixer.

Garnish with a lime wedge.

Cosmo Low ABV (alcohol by volume)

1/2 oz of lime juice

1 oz of cranberry juice

1 oz of Malibu Rum ( 21 per cent alcohol by volume)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake with ice.

Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Garnish with a lime wedge.

So, let’s raise a mistle-toast to the holiday season!



