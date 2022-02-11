It’s a Halloween Paw-ty!

Each Halloween, children dress up, everyone goes trick-o-treating and houses get lit up by grinning pumpkins. In all this hub-ub, it’s easy to forget about the real stars of the show—the pets.
For those lucky enough to have a pet that can tolerate being in a costume for more than five minutes, Halloween is the time to shine. From hot-dog outfits to ghouls to pro-wrestlers, the possibilities are endless.
On Oct. 29, the Healthybud, Pawsome Club MTL and Corgi Pawty MTL organized their second annual dog costume contest at Sir Wilfrid Dog Park. Dogs of various breeds and sizes gathered in unique costumes, and ran around as their owners chatted.