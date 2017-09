Video: Ian Mcleod Talks Florida Hurricanes and Lacrosse

McGill Lacrosse Player Worries for Family Back Home

Follow @dasalexperezFollow @niklitz8

Screenshot from the interview video

McGill Athletics lacrosse midfielder Ian Macleod’s family hunkered down in Florida amidst the series of hurricanes passing over the area. Hear Ian’s and head coach Tim Murdoch’s insight on the matter.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.