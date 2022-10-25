I Am Italian and I Am Unsurprised by How Politics Are Unravelling in Italy

Right-wing Views Have Always Existed Among Italians

The current political climate in Italian emulates how most Italians think. Graphic Nadine Abdellatif.

When I told my traditional Italian mother that I no longer identified with my culture, she immediately began to cry.

She couldn’t understand why I was turning my back on my community.

As a second-generation Italian, I was deeply immersed in the culture’s beliefs and practices. I grew up in the East End of Montreal, an area composed of mainly Italians. I went to school with Italians, I did activities with Italians and I only became friends with Italians. Stuck in an echo chamber, I was comfortable and saw none of the problems that existed in the community—or maybe I just chose to ignore them.

It wasn’t until I started studying at Concordia that I had a culture shock and was immersed in a variety of different beliefs. Suddenly, I detached myself from my friends, I forced myself to abandon my strong accent and opened my eyes to the different cultures around me.

This story isn’t one of abandoning culture and finding fulfillment elsewhere, however. It’s not as easy as I hoped. While a part of me felt disgusted by Italian culture, another part felt mad at myself for turning my back on the community that raised me.

I spent years trying to understand why I felt so detached. And suddenly, with the election of far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy, it all made sense. While Italy can be praised for its delicious food and architecture, its political climate is one that has not aged well and has generations of Italians stuck in a deep-rooted far-right mindset.

Media outlets mischaracterize Meloni’s party as the “first far-right-led government since the end of the Second World War.” In reality, far-right ideologies have been ingrained within Italian political thought for decades. From Mussolini to Berlusconi to now the rise of the Brothers of Italy under Meloni, the lean towards the right is only growing.

Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, in coalition with Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, work side-by-side, each using their independent platforms to push far-right views. Their parties succeeded in the 2022 snap elections with a total vote of 44 per cent of the public’s support. In Meloni’s campaign, she advocated preserving traditional family values and proposed several anti-immigrant, anti-women and anti-LGBTQIA+ policies.

Unfortunately, Meloni’s beliefs echo the views of Italians around me. I had been told my whole life by elderly Italians about the importance of the role of a housewife. “Olivia, you need to find yourself a man who will provide for you as you stay home and cook and clean for the kids,” I was told time and time again.

And yet, this kind of thinking is not limited to the older generations. My high school classmates thought this way too. I was told by multiple Italian boys that I had no right to be in school, or even pursue higher education, as I was only good for bearing children.

Thinking back to my years in high school, I’m ashamed of how normalized these conservative beliefs were to those around me. I walked through the hallways of a predominantly Italian school and heard sexist, racist and homophobic slurs on the daily. No one ever spoke out against it because no one ever saw anything wrong with it.

I was numb to these comments. I knew they were wrong, but I too had fallen into groupthink. I gave up on speaking out against it because every time I did, I was shut down, ignored or laughed at—as if it was so foolish to think that all human beings deserve equal rights.

Recently, I thought back to my former classmates. Not all of them were raging bigots, most of them probably weren’t. So why then, did we all sit idly?

My conversation with my mother, a few months ago, offered clarity to this question for me. “I hate being Italian and I am embarrassed of my people,” I told her. She disappointedly leaned her head down and couldn’t look at me as I muttered those words. It was the first time I had ever made such a bold claim against my community and I was reproached with shame.

Italians are not supposed to question those older than us. It’s considered a sign of disrespect. Therefore when a family member makes a sexist claim at the dinner table, I was always taught that I should just keep quiet, as responding would be rude.

More importantly, we aren’t supposed to criticize our community. I was surrounded by strong Italian nationalists. “Italians are amazing. Italy is the best. Our culture is perfect,” I was told repeatedly. Questioning would appear as nonsense.

I think this is a large part of why Italy’s government is reflective of right-leaning views. Strong Italian nationalism and the traditional practice of not questioning authority allow such views to be passed down through generations with little criticism.

My classmates, as well as myself, accepted these beliefs because we’d heard them from relatives, whom we were taught to never question. Some people, unfortunately, are so indoctrinated that they see nothing wrong with it, and they perhaps even agree with the bigoted remarks that fill the community.

But that doesn’t make it right. I can still appreciate parts of my culture without being submissive to outdated views which were problematic then and are problematic now.

Meloni’s platform is harmful and will bring Italy steps back from the progress the world has made. While my fellow Italians continue to endorse a party that advocates against the rights of minorities, I will not stand by and defend my people. It’s time to swallow our strong pride and acknowledge the problems of far-right views.

This article originally appeared in Volume 43, Issue 5, published October 25, 2022.