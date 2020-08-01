Festival Lux Magna Brings Together the Best of Montreal

The Multidisciplinary Five Day Festival Will Delight

The band Les Yeux performed at the first edition of Lux Magna. Courtesy DS. Diane

At The Link, we refer to the summer as the festival season—a more or less dead time in student media—except for when it comes to art. Turning three this year, Lux Magna is a proof that the festival season is actually year-round in Montreal.

Between Jan. 22 and 26, Lux Magna will put on music and spoken word shows, exhibit visual art, and organize various creative workshops. Here are The Link’s picks:

Wednesday, Jan. 22

It’s going to be a packed night at Sala Rossa, with Sydanie, Sarahmée, and Mini Massive—three members from the iconic Montreal-based band Nomadic Massive. See for the first time or see again Nantali Indongo, Butta Beats, and Waahli.

Saturday, Jan. 25

The art show Reflectif will be exhibited between Jan. 25 and Feb. 29, and the vernissage is on the first night. According to the blurb, it’s an “interdisciplinary exhibition hosting & spreading love for Afrocentrism, visual arts, & the Black creative minds of today.”

Saturday, Jan. 25

Three music powerhouses will come together at Casa del Popolo for one hell of a show. Do not miss out on blackberryjam, BiG SiSSY, and Link favourite Backxwash.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Meanwhile, across the street at Sala Rossa, comedian Tranna Wintour will be performing alongside Inés Anaya, who recently performed a set at the Ladyfest show They Go Low, We Go Laugh.

Saturday, Jan. 25, but later

Don’t go anywhere after either of these two shows on Saturday. Instead, head to the party Unikorn. “Effervescent DJ sets, captivating queer performances and art displays are what you can expect when you enter the lands of this fantastic, debaucherous world.”

Sunday, Jan. 26

There will be a screening of Innu Nikamu: Resist and Sing, a movie that recounts the “origins and evolution of the Innu Nikamu Festival.” The director, Kevin Bacon Hervieux, brings together the voices of people who “[dare] to believe that the challenge of reappropriating their culture and language was not impossible.”

In terms of emerging talent, Lux Magna encompasses some of the best in Montreal. Check out your local music scene!

A previous version of this article states that the Reflectif art show will take place from Jan. 24 through 29 with the vernissage taking place on Jan. 24. In fact, Reflectif will be shown Jan. 25 through Feb. 29, with the vernissage taking place on Jan. 25. The Link regrets this error.

